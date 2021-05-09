UFC Las Vegas 26: Phil Hawes dominates Kyle Daukaus en route to unanimous decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (LR) Phil Hawes punches Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Phil Hawes had no trouble reaching three wins in a row in the UFC.

In the opening fight of the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26, the arisen from Dana White’s Contender Series went 3-0 over the Octagon with a deserved unanimous ruling against Kyle daukaus.

Hawes entered the event with victories over the Octagon against fighters like Nassourdine Imavov Y Jacob Malkoun.

Daukas this defeat puts him 1 – 2 with the organization. The ex-champion of Cage Fury had lost his undefeated pro with a unanimous decision loss to Brendan allen.

