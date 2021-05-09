UFC Las Vegas 26: Neil Magny is reunited with victories thanks to close unanimous decision against Geoff Neal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (RL) Neil Magny kicks Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

The evolution of Neil Magny keep going.

The No. 9 in the 170-pound standings scored his 18th win over the Octagon with a unanimous ruling against Geoff neal in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26.

Capitalizing on his long reach, Magny was comfortable punishing from a distance, forcing Neal to clinch multiple times without much success.

With the action reaching the final bell, Magny was named the winner on the judges’ scorecards.

Thus, the 33-year-old veteran achieves his fourth victory in his last five promotional appearances. The Texan entered the event with a loss on the judges’ scorecards to Michael chiesa in the UFC Fight Island 8.

Neil, on the other hand, suffers a second loss in a row after having lost in the same way to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in the last UFC Fight Night 2020.

