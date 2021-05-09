UFC Las Vegas 26: Marcos Rogério de Lima frustrates Maurice Greene with fifteen minutes of grappling

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (LR) Marcos Rogerio from Lima of Brazil punches Maurice Greene in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Contrary to any forecast, especially since it is a fight between Heavyweights with KO power, Marcos Rogério de Lima took an unconventional stance to claim his seventh promotional win.

On the Main Billboard of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26, the Brazilian passed over Maurice Greene in the grappling department en route to a comfortable unanimous decision.

De Lima, a UFC competitor since 2014, scores his third win in his last five appearances over the Octagon.

Curiously, all the defeats of the native of São Paulo with the organization have been by submission.

For Greene, this puts him 1 – 4 in his five most recent fights. The 34-year-old, former contender for the belt of the LFA, suffers his second fall in a row after losing via TKO to Greg hardy in October 2020.

