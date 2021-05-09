UFC Las Vegas 26: In lackluster fight, Jun Yong Park beats Tafon Nchukwi by majority decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (LR) Junyong Park of South Korea punches Tafon Nchukwi of Cameroon in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Slow and without impact until the last round, Jun Yong Park did enough to take away the undefeated Cameroonian Tafon Nchukwi.

In the second commitment of the Preliminary Billboard of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26, the South Korean reached the three wins in a row in the UFC with a unanimous decision (30 – 25, 29 – 26, 28 – 28) against the African.

Park, who came to the card with wins over John phillips Y Marc-André Barriult, improves his professional record to 13 – 4.

Emerging from the Contender Series, Nchukwi was 5-0 with four wins by KO / TKO.

