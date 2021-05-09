UFC Las Vegas 26: In an active duel standing, Michael Triziano defeats Ludovít Klein by unanimous decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (LR) Michael Trizano punches Ludovit Klein of Slovakia in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Michael Triziano Y Ludovít Klein nothing was saved in the contest that closed the curtain on the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26.

Triziano, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 27, came out to impose the rhythm and the offense against a Klein who dedicated himself to circulate through the octagon and counterattack.

At the end of the day, the judges valued the work of Triziano more, to whom they gave the victory by a unanimous decision (29 – 28, 29 – 28, 30 – 27).

Klein came to this card on an eight-game winning streak.

The Slovak had debuted in the octagon with a KO against Shane young in the UFC 257.

