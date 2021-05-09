UFC Las Vegas 26: In a fun fight full of scrambles and transitions, Gregor Gillespie finishes Carlos Diego Ferreira by TKO in the second round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (LR) Gregor Gillespie kicks Diego Ferreira of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

After a year and a half after that brutal KO at the hands of Kevin lee, Gregor gillespie finally stepped on the octagon again, and did so to show that, now with the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, he may be the best fighter at 155 pounds.

In one of the most fascinating crosses of the Main Card of this UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26, Gillespie was reconciled to victory by finishing in the second round at Carlos Diego Ferreira via the TKO.

Although the Brazilian never had the initiative to take the fight to the canvas, it was Gillespie who did not respect his dangerousness with the BJJ by looking again and again for takedowns that worked from least to greatest extent, especially for attrition.

It was in the second round when Gillespie did justify his virtue from the top mount to finish Ferreira at the point of ground and pound.

Gillespie, inactive since November 2019, adds his seventh victory in the UFC.

The number fourteen in the ranking did not win since finishing Yancy medeiros in January 2019.

Ferreira, who entered the contest four pounds overweight, suffers his second straight fall.

The 36-year-old veteran was coming off a split decision loss to Beneil Dariush in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 18.

You can find me on Twiter as @JulioFernandoN.