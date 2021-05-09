UFC Las Vegas 26: Carlston Harris sleeps Christian Aguilera with Anaconda Choke

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (LR) Carlston Harris punches Christian Aguilera in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Carlston Harris, Guyana’s first representative in the UFC, won his first promotional victory thanks to a disturbing technical submission that opened the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26.

Wounded by a powerful right hand, Christian aguilera he looked to take the action to the canvas, but ended up being surprised by an Anaconda Choke that, to Mark Goddard’s inattention, put him to sleep in seconds.

Harris, who has competed for promotions like Shooto and Brave CF in the past, reaches four wins in a row, all before the limit.

The 33-year-old now owns a professional record of 16-4.

For Aguilera, who debuted on the octagon with a TKO against Anthony ivy, this is his second loss followed by technical submission.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.