UFC Las Vegas 26: Amanda Ribas Tests Positive for Coronavirus; His fight with Angela Hill is removed from the card

The UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26 will proceed with only nine fights.

This Saturday afternoon it transpired that Amanda ribas and his father, Marcelo, tested positive for coronavirus. Hence, the fight against Angella hil that was to open the Main Card of the card has been canceled.

MMA Fighting was the first outlet to report the casualty.

Ribas, number eleven in the Strawweight classification, hopes to return tonight to the winning path after experiencing his first defeat over the Octagon by what was a KO in the second round against his compatriot Amanda ribas in the Prelims of UFC 257.

With this change in the card, the fight between the Middleweights Phil Hawes Y Kyle daukaus It is the one that will open the Main Billboard.

