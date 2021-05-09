UFC Las Vegas 26: Alex Morono sinks Donald Cerrone with victory via TKO in the first round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: (RL) Alex Morono punches Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Maybe the career of Donald cerrone has reached its terminal stage.

In the new co-star engagement of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26, the ‘Cowboy’s drought was exacerbated as he experienced his fifth loss in his last six fights with the organization. The 38-year-old veteran was finished via TKO in the first round by Alex Morono, who accepted the fight with a week’s notice as a replacement for the now fired Diego Sanchez.

By hitting Cerrone with a good left, Morono continued the punishment, peppered him with punches and knees at the foot of the cage until Mark Goddard said enough.

Morono, who had just lost to the former Livianos champion, Anthony Pettis, improves his record with promotion to 8 – 4 – (1).

Cerrone, for his part, still doesn’t know what it’s like to win since May 2019. The former 155-pound title challenger is now 6 – 7 – (1 NC) as a welterweight.

