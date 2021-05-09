UFC Las Vegas 26: A violent Marina Rodriguez consolidates her status as a contender with a fierce presentation to Michelle Waterson

Marina Rodriguez it was just too much for Michelle Waterson.

The 34-year-old Brazilian was a whole flurry of violence in her first participation in a stellar fight within the framework of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26.

If there was already a marked difference in height and reach, this was underscored as the fight was contested at 125 pounds, a division higher than what both women normally compete in.

Although Waterson, a former Strawweight Champion from Invicta FC, tried to keep up with the aggressiveness of the contest, Rodriguez always connected better and with more force.

The fight was defined in the distance, where the number six of the 115 pounds reached the two wins in a row after her TKO in the second round against Amanda ribas.

Waterson, who headlined his fourth card with the UFC tonight, now owns a 1-3 record in his last four contests, with his other losses coming to Carla esparza Y Joanna Jędrzejczyk. former division champions.

