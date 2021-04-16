UFC Las Vegas 24 weigh-ins: Whittaker and Gastelum in order for five-round main event

Almost two years after when it was supposed to happen, Robert Whittaker Y Kelvin Gastelum they will finally share the octagon.

In the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24, both Middleweights will compete to get one step closer to a potential rematch against the division champion, Israel Adensaya.

In the co-star of the evening, Jeremy stephens makes his return at 155 pounds to measure himself at Drakkar Klose, who is 5 – 2 with the promotion.

Tracy cortez, one of the protagonists of the stellar of the Prelims, arrived at the weigh-ins with half a pound of more, reason why it will have to yield 20% of its bag to Justine kish.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker (185.5 pounds) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185 pounds) Jeremy Stephens (156 pounds) vs. Drakkar Klose (156 pounds)Andrei Arlovski (250.5 pounds) vs. Chase sherman (251 pounds)Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5 pounds) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5 pounds)Luis Pena (155 pounds) vs. Alex Munoz (155.5 pounds)

Preliminaries

Tracy Cortez (125.6 pounds) vs. Justine Kish (125 pounds)Alexander Romanov (264.5 pounds) vs. Juan Espino (257 pounds)Jessica penne (116 pounds) vs. Lupita godinez (116 pounds)Gerald meerschaert (185.5 pounds) vs. Bartosz Fabianski (185 pounds)Austin hubbard (156 pounds) vs. Dakota bush (155.5 pounds)Tony Gravely (135.5 pounds) vs. Anthony Birchack (135.5 pounds)