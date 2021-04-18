UFC Las Vegas 24: Tracy Cortez reaches nine straight wins with split ruling over Justine Kish

There are already nine victories in a row for Tracy cortez.

In what was her return to the Flyweight division, the fighter of Mexican descent achieved her third victory in the UFC beating the seasoned kickboxer, Justine kish.

The fight, played at an Agreed Weight of 126.5 pounds, was moved to the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24 following the discharge of Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose.

Although the exchanges between both fighters were even, Cortez took advantage in the fight at the canvas.

With the action coming the distance, Cortez was found the winner by 29-28, 28-29, 30-27.

Cortez, who came to the evening with victories over Stephanie egger and the brazilian Vanessa melo, improves his professional record to 9-1.

For Kish the picture is black. For the 33-year-old, this is her fourth loss in her last five appearances over the Octagon.