UFC Las Vegas 24: Tony Gravely finishes Anthony Birchack by TKO in the second round

Despite surviving a difficult first five minutes of the fight, the jaw of Anthony Birchack yielded to the power of Tony Gravely in the second round.

In the fight that opened the Prelims of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24, the Bantamweight of American Top Team He went two wins in a row by knocking Birchack down with a powerful left hook.

With this completion, Gravely’s record with the UFC rises to 2 – 1.

The 29-year-old won a contract with the UFC through the Dana White’s Contender Series.

Birchack, a 34-year veteran with a background in promotions like the LFA, Rizin and Bellator, suffers his second loss in a row in the UFC.