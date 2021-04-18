UFC Las Vegas 24: Spanish Juan Espino loses his unbeaten over the Octagon by a split technical decision

Violations are becoming a bad weekly habit in the UFC, and it was precisely because of one that the Spanish Juan Espino suffered its first defeat in nearly a decade.

In the contest that led the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24, Espino, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 28, first experienced defeat over the Octagon by falling by split technical decision to the Moldovan-born Heavyweight, Alexandr romanov.

As the first minute of the final round wore on, Las Palmas-born Espino gave Romanov an illegal knee to the crotch, which left the 30-year-old sprawled on the canvas unable to continue fighting even after five minutes. replacement you received to recover.

The forty-year-old Espino made the undercard 2-0 with the UFC with submission wins over Jeff Hughes and Justin Frasier.

Romanov with this result extends his undefeated professional to 14 – 0. The member of Lion Club thus reaches three victories in a row over the Octagon.