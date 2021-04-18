UFC Las Vegas 24: Robert Whittaker far surpasses Kelvin Gastelum in intense stellar contest

Robert Whittaker proved again – once again – why he is the fair number one challenger of the 185 pounds of the UFC.

The former division champion rose to 3-0 from losing his belt to Israel Adesanya with a powerful performance against Kelvin Gastelum on Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24 main event.

Although Whittaker always gave the impression of connecting more easily, Gastelum, always down on the unofficial scorecards, never gave his arm knowing that the possibility of an undisputed title fight was also at stake.

Gastelum never stopped pressing, but the ex-champion, using his agility and speed, based his game plan on counterattack with the occasional takedown in the middle, which worked for him until the last round.

With the action settling on the judges’ scorecards, Whittaker was ruled the winner by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45), leaving his middleweight record at 11-1.

The 29-year-old Australian had just beaten Darren Till and Jared Cannonnier.

Gastelum, number nine in the ranking, experiences his fourth loss in his last five promotional appearances.