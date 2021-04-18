UFC Las Vegas 24: Jessica Penne achieves first win in nearly seven years with hard-fought split decision against Lupita Godinez

Once your battle with USADA is over, Jessica penne he eventually returned to the Octagon, and he did so with what was his first victory in nearly seven years.

The 38-year-old veteran, former Atomweight champion of Invicta FC, he had his first fight over the Octagon since April 2017, and he did it against a very difficult Lupita godinez which forced the result to be defined by a split fault.

Penne, a black belt in BJJ, sought on more than one occasion to resort to grappling, but in that sense Godinez imposed his will by forcing the veteran to compete mostly standing.

With the contest drawing a long way, Penne, a former Strawweight title challenger, leaves her record with the organization at 2 – 3.

For Godinez, member of Team Titan, this is his first loss as a professional.

The Canadian-born came in with an undefeated record of 5-0.