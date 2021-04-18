UFC Las Vegas 24: Jacob Malkoun ruins uninspired Abdul Razak Alhassan’s return at 185 pounds

The future of Abdul Razak Alhassan on the UFC has remained in the air.

The Ghanaian, on his return to 185 pounds, experienced his third straight loss over the Octagon as he was completely dominated over three rounds by the Australian. Jacob Malkoun in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24.

Aware of the KO power Alhassan possesses, Malkoun stuck to his game plan and knocked down at will en route to a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

The Sidney native, who had debuted in the promotion with a KO loss in 18 seconds to Phil Hawes in the Preliminaries of UFC 254, improves his professional record to 5 – 1.

For Razak, who played the last fight of his current UFC contract today, this is the fourth loss of his career.