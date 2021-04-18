UFC Las Vegas 24: In a tight fight Luis Peña beats Alex Munoz by split decision

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Luis Pena (red gloves) fights Steve Garcia (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being seen outnumbered in hitting volume in two of the three fighting rounds, Luis Pena ended up scoring his fifth win over the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24.

In the opening commitment of the Main Card, the Naples-born achieved his fifth promotional victory by a split failure (28 – 29, 29 – 28, 29 – 28) against the Contender Series emerged, Alex Munoz.

Peña, who came from being subdued by Khama worthy in the UFC Las Vegas 4, raise your mark as a professional to 9 – 3.

Munoz, member of Team Alpha Male, experience defeat in a row. The 31-year-old fighter had just lost a unanimous decision to Nasrat Haqparast in August 2020.