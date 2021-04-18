UFC Las Vegas 24: Gerald Meerschaert subjects Bartosz Fabianski with a tight guillotine in the first round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 17: (RL) Gerald Meerschaert secures a guillotine choke submission against Bartosz Fabinski of Poland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

After suffering humiliation at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev in 13 seconds, Gerald meerschaert he was reunited with victory the only way he knows how.

In the second fight of the Preliminary Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24, the representative of Roufusport became the fighter with the most submission wins (7) in 185-pound history thanks to a guillotine that sent Bartosz Fabianski to the world of dreams.

Meerschaert, 33, had not won since undergoing Deron winn in the Preliminaries of UFC 248.

Interestingly all his victories and defeats have been before the limit.

For Fabianski this is his third loss in his last four appearances with the organization.

The Pole had just been subjected in two minutes by André Muniz in September 2020.