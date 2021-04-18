UFC Las Vegas 24: Austin Hubbard reaches three victories over the Octagon beating rookie Dakota Bush

Fight

Austin hubbard drew his record over the Octagon during the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight night Las Vegas 24.

In what was a duel of two Lightweights with a past in the LFA, it was the ex-champion of the promotion who got the best hand by dominating the debutant Dakota bush in two of the three bout rounds en route to a unanimous decision (29 – 28 X3).

Hubbard, who had just been subdued by Joe solecki in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 7, makes his mark with the UFC at 3 – 3.

Bush, who achieved a 5-2 record with the LFA, suffers his third professional loss.