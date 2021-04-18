UFC Las Vegas 24: Andreei Arlovski consolidates his validity with a unanimous decision against Chase Sherman

Even at 42 years old Andrei Arlovski has shown again that he still has some gasoline in the tank.

In the new commitment eco-stellar commitment of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24, the ex-champion of the Heavyweights of the UFC added his twentieth victory with the promotion beating just enough Chase sherman.

Both fighters were active on their feet throughout the fifteen-minute fight, but it was Arlovski who landed the best combs.

With that win by unanimous failure on the scorecards, Arlovski improves his record to 3 – 1 in his last four appearances inside the UFC cage.

The member of American Top Team came from being subdued in the second by Tom aspinall February 20.

Sherman, who was on a four-game winning streak, accumulates his sixth loss over the Octagon.