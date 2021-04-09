UFC Las Vegas 23 weigh-ins: Vettori and Holland in weight to star in five rounds

Despite taking the fight with little more than a week’s notice, Kevin Holland He had no problem weighing himself below the Middleweight limit for what will be his second time headlining an event for the UFC when he faces number six in the ranking, Marvin vettori, in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23.

Vettori, who originally had a stipulated fight with Darren till, hopes to reach five victories in a row to secure a rematch against the category champion, Israel Adesanya.

The fight between Norma Dumont Y Erin blanchfield she was removed from the card by the Nevada Athletic Commission after the Brazilian arrived more than three pounds overweight.

Main Card

Marvin Vettori (186 pounds) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5 pounds)Arnold allen (145.5 pounds) vs. Soqid Yusuff (146 pounds)Sam alvey (205 pounds) vs. Julian Marquez (205 pounds)Nina ansaroff (116 pounds) vs. Mackenzie dern (116 pounds)Mike perry (170 pounds) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5 pounds)

Preliminaries

Jim miller (155.5 pounds) vs. Joe solecki (155 pounds)Scott holtzman (155.5 pounds) vs. Mateusz gamrot (156 pounds)John makdessi (153.5 pounds) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (156.7 pounds)Yorgan de Castro (261.5 pounds) vs. Jarjis Danho (255.5 pounds)Hunter azure (135.5 pounds) vs. Jack shore (136 pounds)Jordan griffin (145.5 pounds) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5 pounds)Da Un Jung (205.5 pounds) vs. William knight (205 pounds)

Impa Kasanganay (170.5 pounds) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170 pounds)