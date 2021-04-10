UFC Las Vegas 23: The veteran of John Makdessi frustrates the debut of Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes

Almost eleven years of experience on the Octagon of John makdessi were felt during the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23.

The 35-year-old veteran had no problem dealing with the long reach – for what they represent 155 pounds – of the Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes, who made his absolute debut on the Octagon this afternoon.

Dominated in the first two rounds, Bahamondes, who reached the promotion through the Dana White’s Contender Series, he came out with everything in the last five minutes of the fight, but that was not enough to even compromise Makdessi.

The contest ended up reaching a distance, where the Canadian, now 11-7 in the UFC (4-1 in his last five appearances), was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Bahamondes, 23, suffers his fourth loss as a professional.