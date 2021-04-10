UFC Las Vegas 23: Mateusz Gamrot knocks out Scott Holtzman in the second round

After suffering his first loss as a professional, Mateusz gamrot was reconciled to victory in the form of a TKO in the second round.

In the co-star of the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23, the 30-year-old Pole achieved the tenth victory by finishing the race braking at Scott holtzman at the tip of ground and pound.

Gamrot, who came to the UFC With a record of 17-0, he scored his sixth victory by technical knockout.

Holtzman, a 37-year veteran, suffers his second loss in a row by KO. The Knoxville native had just been finished in the first round by Beneil Dariush.