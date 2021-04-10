UFC Las Vegas 23: Mackenzie Dern teaches flush with the canvas and submits Nina Nunes with an armbar in the first round

Mackenzie dern She already gives the air of being a true contender at the women’s 115 pounds.

The member of RVCA, now under the tutelage of Jason parillo, reached the four victories in a row by submitting with an armbar to Nina nunes (previously Nina ansaroff) when there were twelve seconds remaining in the first round during the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23.

With this submission, Dern, number eleven in the ranking, brings his promotional record to 6 – 1.

Nunes, number five in the world, loses in a row after falling by unanimous decision to Tatiana Suarez almost two years ago in the Preliminaries of the UFC 238.

The 35-year-old veteran has not won since beating the judges’ scorecards to Claudia gadelha in the UFC 231.