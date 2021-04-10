UFC Las Vegas 23: Luis Saldana beats Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision

May he UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23 was the last we saw of Jordan griffin inside the octagon.

In the second match of the Preliminaries, the 31-year-old fighter suffered his fourth promotional loss in what was a close three-round fight that was defined on the judges’ scorecards in favor of the also representative of Mexico, Luis Saldana.

Thanks to this unanimous decision, Saldana, member of MMA Lab, reaches the five victories in a row.

For Griffin, whose only win with the UFC is a technical submission against TJ Brown, now owns a 1 – 4 mark with the organization.

The Wisconsin native also accumulates losses against fighters like Dan Ige Y Youseff zalal.