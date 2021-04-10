UFC Las Vegas 23: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep with a bulldog choke

More active than ever since landing on the UFC, Julian Marquez achieved his third victory in a row by submission in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23.

In his fight with one of the 205-pound veteran in Sam alveyAfter a dominant second round, the one with Cuban roots landed a series of blows that forced ‘Smiley’ to look for a two-legged takedown.

Already at the canvas, Marquez took advantage of his position to fit an unorthodox strangulation that sent the 34-year-old fighter into the world of dreams.

Marquez, who came from submitting Maki Pitolo, raises his promotional record to 3 – 1.

With this loss, Alvey reaches the six fights without knowing what it is to win. The veteran who has fought fifty professional fights holds a record of 0-1-5 in his last six appearances.