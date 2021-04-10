UFC Las Vegas 23: Joe Solecki spoils Jim Miller’s historic afternoon with unanimous decision

Officially Jim Miller He is the fighter with the most appearances (38) in the Octagon, but the fighter was unable to close his evening with a much needed victory.

In the contest that closed the Prelims of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23Despite an auspicious first round, the 37-year-old was outmatched by a Joe solecki that reached the three victories in a row in the UFC via unanimous decision (29 – 28, 30 – 27).

With Solecki already trailing three wins outside of the UFC, this puts him 6-0 in his last six promotional appearances.

Miller, who also holds the records for most fights (33) and wins (19) in UFC 155-pound history, suffers his third loss in his last four promotional appearances.