UFC Las Vegas 23: Jarjis Danho returns after five years with a brutal KO against Yordan de Castro in the first round

Jarjis Danho got his first victory in the UFC with which it was the first KO of his career as a professional.

During the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23, the Syrian-born Heavyweight once again defined a fight of his before the limit thanks to a good right hand connected directly to the temple of Yorgan de Castro.

Danho, who came from starring in a split draw against Christian colombo At the end of 2016, he improves his professional record to 6 – 1 – 1 – (1).

For De Castro, this is his third loss in a row. The one born in Cape Verde had just fallen by unanimous decision to Carlos Felipe Y Greg hardy.