UFC Las Vegas 23: Jack Shore beats Hunter Azure with just enough

Jack shore, former 135-pound champion of Cage WarriorsHe had never been so close to losing as now.

The undefeated bantamweight defended his undefeated pro in a close fight against the emergence of the Contender Series, Hunter azure.

The Welshman, who had come onto the card with five finishes in a row, improves his professional record to 14-0.

The 26-year-old Rooster came from submitting in the UFC to Nohelin Hernandez Y Aaron Phillips.

Azure, who came from beating Cole smith In September 2020, he suffered his second promotional loss.