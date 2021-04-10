UFC Las Vegas 23: In a brawler duel, Daniel Rodriguez imposes his will against a beaten Mike Perry

The future of Mike perry now it was left in the air.

The now member of MMA Masters suffered his fourth loss in the UFC when he lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez in the fight that opened the Main Card of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23.

Throughout the fifteen minutes of action, Perry was the victim of the good reach – and size – of a Rodriguez who was very patient when choosing his power shots.

Perry was so outmatched in the stand-up fight that his best moments came from two takedowns that didn’t do him much good.

The contest was defined on the scorecards, where Rodriguez won by unanimous decision.

Rodriguez, member of the BMF Ranch from Donald cerrone, raises his record over the Octagon to 4 – 1. He had just lost his undefeated at the hands of former champion Cage Warriors, Nicholas dalby.

Perry, who moved his camp a few weeks ago to MMA Masters, now has a promotion record of 7 – 8. The 29-year-old had just lost a unanimous decision to Tim means in the co-star of UFC 255.