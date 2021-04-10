UFC Las Vegas 23: Following Brunson’s path, Marvin Vettori knocks down and dominates Kevin Holland for 25 minutes

Following to the letter I pass them Derek Brunson, Marvin vettori he played it safe to reach five victories in a row.

In the stellar clash of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23, Vettori, number five in the ranking of 185 pounds, proved that he is more than a striker by dominating throughout the fight at ground level. Kevin Holland.

Holland, who accepted the fight with a week’s notice, had already received the same kind of treatment at the hands of Brunson in the star of the UFC Las Vegas 22 last March 20.

Although the first round took place almost entirely standing up, the trend was the same from the second with the Italian moving things to the canvas after a few seconds of exchanges.

The action went a long way, where Vettori had no problem getting the unanimous decision (50 – 44 X3).

Now only the division champion, Israel Adesanya, has more victories in succession (9) than the one born in Trento.

Holland, who in 2020 alone had added a 5-0 record, suffers for the second time in his career defeats in a row.