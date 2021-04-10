UFC Las Vegas 23: Da Un Jung reaches 13 wins in a row with dominant performance against William Knight

Da Un Jung he still does not know the defeat over the octagon.

The South Korean Semi-Complete reached thirteen wins in succession thanks to an overwhelming unanimous decision against a William knight who did not have the answer for the takedown attempts.

The clash that opened the Preliminaries of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23 by ESPN +.

Jung, who came from starring in a split tie against Sam alvey in the Preliminaries of UFC 254, now has a 3 – 1 – 0 record with the organization.

Knight, who was on a three-game win streak, two of them by TKO, suffers the second loss of his career.