UFC Las Vegas 23: Arnold Allen reaches eight consecutive victories over the Octagon with a resounding unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff

Alexander Volkanovski He is no longer the winningest featherweight in the division.

Arnold allen, definitely the black horse of 145 pounds, reached the eight wins in a row with a convincing performance against the Nigerian Sodiq Yusuff in the co-stellar plaza of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 23.

As the entire fight took place standing up, Allen made way for Yussuf, number eleven in the ranking, in two moments in particular.

The compromise ended up reaching a distance, where the Ipswich-born was named the winner by unanimous decision.

Allen, who came from beating Nik lentz In January 2020, he reached ten consecutive victories.

Yusuff, emerged in the Contender Series, suffers his first defeat over the Octagon. The 27-year-old fighter had not fought since winning by unanimous decision to Andre Fili in the UFC 246.