UFC: Kamaru Usman and his relationship with his father who was sentenced to prison

Next Saturday, Kamaru usman will once again perform in the world’s most famous octagon to defend his UFC Welter World Title before the american Jorge Masvidal on Florida. Because of this we review the life of the Nigerian fighter in whom glory and sadness have crossed his path many times.

Kamaru Usman, his roots, origins and beginnings in sport



The African champion started his career in wrestling. (Getty)

The fighter of 33 years born in Benin, Nigeria, and came to USA when I was just five years old. The first sport he started practicing was wrestling, in high school, where he went with a record of 53-3. After his good time in high school, Usman entered the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he carried out his wrestling career.

Kamaru Usman: the strong relationship with his father in prison



Usman’s strongest hit had him down the Octagon with his father. (Getty)

His family is one of the great pillars in the career of the UFC World Champion. However, the hardest pain the fighter had happened when his father, Mohammed usman, was sentenced to 15 years jail time after finding him guilty on multiple counts of health care fraud. Despite this, Usman His father maintained his relationship either by phone, letters or behind glass, when he had precendent visits, in which he confessed that he wanted to be a wrestler.

Kamaru and Mohammed Usman, the brothers who excel in MMA



Mohammed follows in his brother’s footsteps. (G: @ UMOHAMMED97)

Kamaru usman begins to have family members who begin to follow in his footsteps. One of them is his brother Mohammed who holds a mixed martial arts record of 7 fights won, three for TKO and two by submission, and two losses.

Kamaru Usman heads to be the best welterweight ever



The Nigerian is on his way to being the best welterweight fighter in history. (Getty)

The last combat that the UFC Champion It was when defending his scepter against the Brazilian

Gilbert Burns where he achieved his thirteenth victory in the category. Because of this, the Nigerian began to say that he wanted to be respected as the best fighter in the history of his weight. This statement led to Dana White to say that if he continues down this path he will be number one of all time in the welterweight of the UFC.