UFC: Jake Paul now challenges Kamaru Usman and the UFC champion rejects him

UFC “I don’t play fight,” wrote the Nigerian

Usman does not fall for Jake Paul’s provocations. Reuters

The controversial youtuber Jake Paul insists on provoking UFC people and after making words with Daniel Cormier, Dana White and even Conor McGregor, this Tuesday he launched a challenge for the champion Kamaru Usman, who did not take the bait.

“If your boss Dana White gives you permission to pigeonhole me and make more money than you’ve made, Let me know and we can tie it up. I promise it will be your best payday, “wrote Paul challenging the Nigerian.

For his part, the champion wlter was blunt and without writing his name, or replying to the tweet, he just wrote: “Keep making money boy and stay on that side. I’m not a Disney kid and I don’t play fight. “