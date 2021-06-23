UFC: Jake Paul ‘celebrates’ Father’s Day by calling Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley, Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren children

UFC The YouTuber used his social networks

Jake Paul took advantage of Father’s Day to continue the controversy with different UFC fighters and made fun of Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier, Ben Askren and even his next rival Tyron Woodley by calling them sons.

The YouTuber used his Twitter account to post photos of the fighters in their losses to make fun and name himself the father of each one of them.

as a father myself, today means a lot to me. even though they’ve all lost a lot … my sons all have made me so proud pic.twitter.com/LJPcX0LnTi ? Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

The problem child rivalry with each one has been traced from last year, but it has been intensified in 2021. First with Ben Askren after his fight in which he was victorious by knockout in the first round.

TO Daniel cormier I faced him in the audience at a UFC function where they were made up of words, while Tyron will face him in the month of August.