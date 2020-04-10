Thursday afternoon, Dana White announced that she would postpone UFC 249 and subsequent events at the request of the California Governor and top executives from ESPN and Disney. This morning, it was revealed that the organization hopes to return on May 9.

Brett Okamoto from ESPN revealed the possible date on Get up:

Everything could be postponed depending on how the coronavirus evolves in U.S. Nevertheless, Dana White already works in the construction of Fight Island and it is estimated that it will be ready in 1 month.