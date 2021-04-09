UFC: Floyd Mayweather and Dana White reunite and hint at a new event between boxing and UFC

UFC ‘Money’ held a meeting with the president of the main MMA promoter

New event together? Dana White and Floyd Mayweather meet again and could work together. @DanaWhite

Floyd Mayweather and Dana White they could be working on a new event together. Suspicions have not been long in coming, after the UFC president published a photograph of his most recent meeting with ‘Money’ and Nobu Sakakibara.

Through a post on his Twitter account, White allowed speculation among fans: “What the hell is going on here ?!”; wrote the main face of the company of mixed martial arts.

For his part, the CEO of Rizin, Sakakibara, commented that he was shocked after meeting White when he was in a meeting with Floyd: “When he had a meeting with Mayweather, I was surprised when Dana showed up and they told me: ‘I have a boy who wants to see Sakakibara from now on, so I’ll call him on the phone.’ 15 years have passed since I found him again “; commented.

HOOOOOOOLY SHIIIIIIIT !!!!!! WTF is goin on here @ FloydMayweather @ nobu_sakakibarapic.twitter.com/bwttYUBsv8 ? danawhite (@danawhite) April 7, 2021

In 2017, White and ‘Money’ they were working together for Conor McGregor’s fight against Mayweather. Since then the two have had a good relationship and have even met in NBA games.

Before the pandemic, the faces of the UFC He commented that he was in close contact with the boxing legend to negotiate at least a couple of fights. However, after the plans fell apart, it seems that both want to resume negotiations while the ‘Money Team’ fine-tunes the details of their fight against Logan Paul.