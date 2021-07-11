UFC fires Tik Tok star Addison Rae after UFC 264

The UFC hired Tik Tok star Addison Rae to be a red carpet correspondent for UFC 264. Faced with the tremendous visit from celebrities, the mixed martial arts company also wanted to have a recognized face to receive and interview them. However, The work did not last long due to a controversy caused by herself.

During the event Addison Rae made this post on Twitter about his time at university and his work as a correspondent:

Notice

«I studied TV journalism in college for 3 full months to prepare for this moment.

These words sparked a flurry of criticism with many people stating that others more prepared, who studied longer, do not have that opportunity. At the same time, there are those who point out that if Addison Rae got this role in the event it was precisely because she was a celebrity, and that if it had not been her, it would have been someone else. That is, in reality did not take the job away from someone more prepared when he accepted the position.

However, the controversy was such that, according to her own account in a new publication, the Tik Tok star was fired:

«You all fired me«.

