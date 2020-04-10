After all, UFC 249 has been canceled. This news released just a few hours ago is causing many reactions in the company, which we want to echo in MMA.UNO, sharing some of the most interesting.

Reactions to the cancellation of UFC 249

I just want to point out, that @AEWrestling and @WWE have put on shows this whole time, no reports of any issues to my knowledge… for @espn to shut @ufc down is a shame. – malki kawa (@malkikawa) April 9, 2020

“I just want to mention that both AEW and WWE have been doing shows the whole time and I am not aware of any problems … It’s a shame that ESPN smashed the UFC“

UFC249 has taken me on an emotional rollercoaster! I can’t take this shit.

Imma start hosting backyard brawls on IG live. #cantstopme # ufc249 – Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) April 9, 2020

“UFC 249 has taken me on a roller coaster of emotions! I can’t handle this shit. I’m going to start putting up fights in my backyard for Instagram Live. ”

I trained 3 times a day whereever I could, dieted hard while stuck in quarantine, lost my opponent said yes to whoever else they can find, put my health on the line knowing there was a chance it wouldnt happen because I love what I do I I’m a fighter. if your celebrating this ef u – Belal Muhammad (@ bullyb170) April 9, 2020

“I trained 3 times a day where I could, I did a hard diet while I was in quarantine, I lost my opponent and I said yes to whoever they can find; I risked my health knowing that there was a chance it wouldn’t happen because I love what I do. I am a fighter. If you’re celebrating this, fuck off“

“Thanks to UFC, Dana White, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard for trying by all means to carry out these fights. The best business team ”.

# UFC249 canceled WOW. Respect to @danawhite for trying his hardest to bring sports back to the world. Can’t wait until everyone can return back to their normal lives. Hang in there folks! 🙏🏾 – Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2020

“UFC 249 was canceled, GO. My regards to Dana White for trying by all means to make the sport come back. I can’t wait for everyone to return to their normal lives. Hang in there, folks!“

“Thanks to Dana White and the UFC and to those who put together the fights for trying as much as they could to make the event. Seriously thanks guys for your hard work“

Man I’m feeling for my fellow colleagues. This blows. # UFC249 canceled ❌ – # OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 9, 2020

“I feel sorry for my colleagues. This sucks. UFC 249 canceled ”.

I just accepted my 3rd opponent in a week… sucks. Stay safe everyone! – Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2020

“He just accepted my third opponent in a week… This sucks. Be safe!“

And the reactions will continue to the cancellation of UFC 249 in the next few hours.