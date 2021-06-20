UFC fighter Luis Peña arrested: could go to jail for 5 years

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Luis Pena (red gloves) fights Steve Garcia (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Peña was arrested Friday by Florida police in the United States. The 27-year-old athlete, who was taken into custody by the Coral Springs Police Department, is charged with theft, battery and criminal conduct, according to arrest records obtained by the MMA Fighting site.

Peña could be sentenced up to five years and a financial fine of $ 5,000. The UFC confirmed to ESPN that it has begun an investigation to fully understand Peña’s situation. Meanwhile, you will not receive matches within the promoter.

Notice

The corresponding hearings have yet to be held. In case of being found guilty, the penalties could be increased, if it is proven that he used weapons for the crimes.

The 27-year-old was recently active at UFC Fight Night on April 17 when he beat Alexander Muñoz on the scorecards.

Luis Peña vs Alexander Muñoz .

On Wednesday, Peña posted a message on his Twitter account informing that he was facing psychological problems.

“People are not comfortable talking about it, but I have had serious mental health problems throughout my life and finally gathered the strength to receive and accept the help I needed for a long time.”, he expressed.

People aren’t comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I’ve needed for a long time. If you’re struggling take it from me its okay to reach out – Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 16, 2021

Advertisement