UFC FIGHT PASS® will be available on Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs with VIDAA technology

Hisense Named Official UFC Marketing Partner

UFC®, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, and Hisense, the world-class technology company, today announced a distribution and marketing collaboration focused on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading subscription streaming service. for combat sports, which will be launched on Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs with VIDAA technology.

Starting in August, UFC FIGHT PASS will be distributed on select new Hisense TVs, as well as Toshiba smart TVs manufactured by Hisense that use the VIDAA smart platform, a Linux-based open smart TV operating system that is present in products from more than 120 countries around the world.

UFC FIGHT PASS Offers Subscribers Access to UFC Live Events; live local mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; to original series and historical programming; and the largest fighting library in the world, with more than 20,000 fights from dozens of fighting sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history.

As an Official Marketing Partner of the UFC, the Hisense brand will appear on the world-famous Octagon® at select UFC events throughout the remainder of 2021. In addition, Hisense will be the sponsoring partner for select UFC digital content distributed through UFC’s social media platforms in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hisense and VIDAA to bring the incredible content of combat sports in UFC FIGHT PASS to more fans than ever,” said Crowley Sullivan, vice president and general manager of UFC FIGHT PASS. “This collaboration is a win-win as it will help us expand our global reach for FIGHT PASS, while exposing Hisense products to the UFC fan base in key markets,” adds Sullivan.

Read more

“Partnering with UFC, the world leader in MMA, is a great step towards bringing the best sports content to our VIDAA users. I believe that we can grow our businesses faster together, as VIDAA is present in almost every country in the world. the world and the UFC is becoming increasingly popular outside of the United States as well, “says Guy Edri, VIDAA Executive Vice President of Business Development.

About UFC®

The UFC® is the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, with more than 625 million fans and 155 million followers on social media. The organization annually produces more than 40 live events in some of the most prestigious venues in the world. In addition, it broadcasts to approximately 900 million TV households in more than 175 countries. The UFC roster of athletes includes the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading combat sports broadcasting services. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC on Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Hisense

Hisense currently has more than 90,000 employees worldwide, along with 16 industrial parks and 16 research and development centers, which make up a multinational collaborative research and development system. Its business includes multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information systems and the modern service industry, while its products have been exported to more than 160 countries and regions. According to an independent research and consulting company, Hisense remains the world’s fourth-largest TV maker in terms of unit shipments (based on 2020 figures).

About VIDAA

VIDAA is an open Linux-based smart TV operating system. Created in 2014, it has become, in just six years, a strong global competitor in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA introduced a completely new and updated user interface called 4.0, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the main design focus. The latest version of VIDAA – U5 was released in March 2021. VIDAA will be pre-installed on new Hisense TVs and Toshiba smart TVs manufactured by Hisense. For more information, visit www.vidaa.com and follow VIDAA at Facebook.com/vidaatv, Twitter and Instagram at @vidaatv.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. The translation is only a means of help and must be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005345/en/

Contacts

Press contact for Hisense:

Lori Luo (Ogilvy HR Team)

Email: lori.luo@ogilvy.com / HisenseGlobal@ogilvy.com

Press contact for UFC:

Niamh moran

+44 7800 513 876

nmoran@ufc.com

Press contact for VIDAA:

Jernej Smisl

+386 31 689 862

jernej.smisl@vidaa.com