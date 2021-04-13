UFC: Dillian Whyte targets UFC and wants fight against Francis Ngannou for heavyweight title

UFC Boxer Seeks to Hold Event with Dana White and Eddie Hearn Approves Idea

Dillian Whyte wants to face Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title. AP

Dillian Whyte won the spotlight again after knocking out Povetkin in March and be awarded the interim belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC) of the full weights. Now The former kick-boxer hopes to finalize a fight against Francis Ngannou for the UFC title.

Through an interview ‘The Body Snatcher’ he spoke about the dream of climbing into the octagon of Dana White’s company: “Imagine me going and winning the UFC heavyweight championship. I will be the first boxer to do that and, with the stage of my career that I am in, I can do it”; I commented to TalkSport.

The idea has sparked interest from promoter Eddie Hearn, who is reportedly keenly interested in negotiating with the boss of MMA’s largest company. Y The good relationship you have between the two could lead to some conversations.

“I would love to see a double match with Ngannou and Dillian Whyte. I love Francis Ngannou. I would like a duel inside the cage and another outside “; Hearn pointed out.

The recent UFC champion has repeatedly expressed his plans to jump into the boxing world before ending his life as a fighter. And even though while concentrating on a potential brawl in front of Jon Jones, Whyte take advantage of these months to gain the trust of the MMA world.