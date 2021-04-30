UFC: Daniel Cormier will only face Jake Paul in an octagon and with MMA rules

UFC Cormier and Paul faced off at UFC 261

Daniel Cormier, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Despite stating that he does not want to face Jake Paul, he said that if it has to happen, he will do it in his field: martial arts and not in a boxing ring.

At the last UFC 261 event in Jacksonville, Florida; Cormier faced Paul. This after Jake infuriated fans just by introducing himself that night that resulted in listening to a songThey said “Fuck Jake Paul.”

After this incident, Daniel spoke to ESPN about this situation and explained that it was surreal that they saw each other face to face after the multiple threats between these two through social networks. There are a lot of things that I can handle in my life. One, is that I feel like this guy is being like that, disrespectful, speaking in a way that I don’t feel like he will get me in the face. the table and someone said: ‘Jake Paul is here.’ So I look behind me and he makes faces at me and waves at me. I say, ‘What the hell is going on?’ “ Cormier said.

“This guy is being so ridiculous, I need to tell him something, so I just walk over there and he leans in like we’re going to have a conversation and his hands are in his pocket. I said: ‘Hey, I’m not going to play your games. Do not mess with me ‘. I’m not a kid to play like that. I’m not going to be on the internet, playing games and all these other things. I say, ‘Keep my name out of your mouth,’ “he added.

The cameras were able to capture Cormier and Paul in an intense exchange of words Before security came to separate them. Daniel confessed that if they had not been there and the circumstances would have been different, things for Paul would have been worse.

He also made it clear that he does not want to fight Paul but that he will not let him disrespect him and if the fight does happen it will be mixed martial arts, not in a boxing ring. “I don’t want to fight Jake Paul. But I’m not going to let Jake Paul disrespect me.. This boy wants to fight, okay, fight him. But be a mixed martial arts competition. If he really wants to fight me, fight me in mixed martial arts and then fight him up to 205, “he said.