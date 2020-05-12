Justin Gaethje’s victory over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 has done that Conor McGregor Reload and network attack these two fighters. Not only that. The Irishman has also ranted against his old rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Fans do the sport! I saw the event the other night and was against entering the octagon without them. But it will be a fucking pleasure for me to show the power I have in a noise-free environment. Me and Justin are next, as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. I guarantee it, “McGregor posted on his Twitter account.

But he had more darts and first he started with ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson. “I love Tony. We amazingly represented him at Paradigm Sports and were betrayed by the promise of a baseball contract. But the frame and preparation for the fight he had (at UFC 249) were just embarrassing. His methods are humorous or enjoyable, but he never had the level we perceive. Although it is hard, “he said.

Then he dedicated a message to Gaethje. “Justin, there is no danger in a man who hugs his legs, we all know that (referring to Khabib). I’m going to fucking slaughter you. I’m going to put your teeth in a fucking necklace. Talk about my parenting skills? You’re fucking dead, “he added.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

“Don’t ever say that you represent the great nation of the United States of America. No true American would speak so highly of a member convicted of belonging to a jihadist terrorist cell – by Khabib. Never forget that! You are a blind fool and I’m going to finish the job, “he continued.

Finally, he pointed out to Nurmagomedov: “Khabib you are an absolute disgrace to the real fight. You run and hide like a rat, which is customary for you. “

The response of the ‘Eagle of Dagestan’

Khabib, the UFC lightweight champion, was quick to reply to McGregor. And he did it with a series of tweets in which he remembered how he beat the Irishman at UFC 229. “Yes, we remind you, you were so good that night, be the same, don’t be false,” wrote the Russian and accompanied the publication with a photo of the fight, in which Conor looks finished.

“Hug your legs? Have you forgotten how I shot you down or write tweets while drunk? I beat you in blows, I absolutely destroyed you in the fight, I made you take the air with your hands and in the end you gave up. Lastly, don’t forget your words: ‘It’s just business,’ ”he added.

And to top it off, Khabib shared a photo of McGregor’s face between the referee’s legs. “Don’t you like legs?” He sentenced.

You don’t like legs? pic.twitter.com/zt6C9hT8o6 – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 12, 2020

