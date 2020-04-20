Four events of UFC have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

This afternoon Monday, the cancellation of four dates was announced, UFC Lincoln, UFC Oklahoma City, UFC 250 and UFC San Diego. This after restrictions to avoid spreading the pandemic. Refunds will be made to those who purchased tickets.

Cancellations in a nutshell are a bucket of cold water for Dana White, who used the word postpone after three events and the undercard of UFC 249 which were canceled for the same reason.

The fight was expected between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson were part of UFC 249. White announced last week that it would have a mega billboard for the May 9, and that weekly events will return in UFC Apex starting next month.

But, the governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak He maintained the order that the inhabitants stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus, and assured that the Athletic Commission It does not have an exact date to resume the events.

The organization attempted to Floridawhere the Governor Ron DeSantis declared wrestling a “Essential business”, Opening the doors to other events. Nevada, Texas and Florida are in consideration for the May 9what would be a PPV.

ORFC Lincoln had from stellar fight to Anthony Smith vs Glover TeixeiraThey were both still training for the fight, but this was before the decision.

Last week, the former champion Chris Weidman said he expected a new rival after Jack hermansson was out of UFC Okhaloma due to travel restrictions.

UFC 250, had to move from Ibirapuera Gym in Sao Paulo, after the place became a hospital for coronavirus patients.

After the California Athletic Commission extend the veto to combat events until may 31, the original plan of UFC was to perform UFC San Diego, the May 16 with Dustin Poirier vs. Dan hooker of stellar fight.