NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 / PRNewswire / – Chiliz [https://www.chiliz.com/en/home/]($ CHZ: Binance), a leading fintech company in the sports field, specialized in blockchain, has announced a new global sponsorship agreement with UFC, the world’s first mixed martial arts organization (MMA). .

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165041/UFC_x_Chiliz.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165041/UFC_x_Chiliz.jpg]

Chiliz’s work focuses on the sports and entertainment industries through its blockchain-based app, Socios.com, whose mission is to offer fans a direct thread with their favorite clubs and athletes.

Socios.com [https://www.socios.com/] It is already an official sponsor and produces digital assets, known as Fan Tokens, for some of the largest soccer clubs worldwide, such as FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray, AS Roma, CA Independiente and OG , in the esports field. Through $ CHZ, the official crypto currency of Socios.com, Fan Tokens can be bought and sold in the app market, as well as on Chiliz.net, the first cryptocurrency exchange focused on the sports and entertainment industries. Fan Tokens give the right to vote in the polls of the clubs and thus win exclusive experiences.

In the short term, UFC will be able to access the audience of Chiliz fans, which consists of sports fans around the world, creating new opportunities for their brand and new promotional activities on the Socios.com platform. In addition, after the hit, UFC will have Chiliz’s experience in sports and technology.

All Fan Tokens holders, as well as Chiliz $ CHZ holders, will have access to UFC prizes and experiences, such as VIP tickets or exclusive pre-sales.

Thanks to the UFC, mixed martial arts has become one of the most followed sports in the world, with more than 318 million fans. Its squad includes the most important athletes in this sport, such as Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nuramgomedov, Holly Holm & Amanda Nunes.

This is how Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO & Founder of Chiliz & Socios.com commented: “The agreement with Chiliz will help the UFC to create opportunities to increase the diffusion of its brand, having access to new fan audits from some of the most important in the world.

“This is the first example of how we are going to use blockchain technology not only for clubs, but for companies as well.

“For us it is the first step in our evolution from blockchain leaders to fintech companies in the sports field”

Nicholas Smith, UFC Vice President of Global Sponsorships, has also spoken about the deal: “Chiliz and Socios.com are leaders in the blockchain industry, and we share the same philosophy, being ‘first’ in everything, so this deal It will bring us many opportunities. The mission of the UFC is to improve the experience of our fans, so we are looking forward to starting working with the Chiliz team to achieve this goal. “

