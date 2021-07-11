UFC 264: Zhalgas Zhumagulov scores first promotional win with a standing guillotine against Jerome Rivera

Two minutes on the biggest stage possible was enough for Zhalgas Zhumagulov to finally clinch his first victory over the Octagon.

In the first contest of this UFC 264, the Kazakh flyweight achieved its first victory by completion in more than four years by guillotine the North American Jerome rivera.

Until today, Zhumagulov, 33, had accumulated losses on PPV against Amir albazi and the brazilian Raulian paiva.

For Rivera, emerged in the Dana White’s Contender Series, this is his fourth loss in a row.

The 26-year-old fighter still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in the UFC.

