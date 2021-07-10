UFC 264 weigh-ins: Poirier and McGregor in weight for trilogy fight

So much Dustin Poirier What Conor mcgregor marked the limit of the division of the Light Weights when getting on the scale during the weighings of the UFC 264 which took place at noon today.

Poirier recorded the same weight as in the weighings of the UFC 257, while the Irishman now presented himself with an extra pound for the five-round commitment that will close the PPV.

Of all the athletes who weighed themselves, the only one to arrive exceeded, and by a rude margin, was Irene aldana.

The Mexican passed the Bantamweight limit with almost four pounds, and that is why she must give 30% of her purse to the former champion Invicta FC, Yana Kunitskaya.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (156 pounds) vs. Conor McGregor (156 pounds)Gilbert Burns (170.5 pounds) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5 pounds)Tai tuivasa (263 pounds) vs. Greg hardy (264.5 pounds) Irene Aldna (139.5 pounds) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5 pounds)Sean O’Malley (135.5 pounds) vs. Kris moutinho (135 pounds)

Preliminaries

Carlos Condit (170 pounds) vs. Max griffin (171 pounds)Niko Price (169.5 pounds) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5 pounds)Ryan hall (145 pounds) vs. Ilia Toupira (145.5 pounds)Trevin giles (185 pounds) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185.5 pounds)

Preliminaries (UFC Fight Pass)

Jennifer maia (125.5 pounds) vs. Jessica Eye (125.5 pounds)Omark Akhmedov (185.5 pounds) vs. Brad Tavares (184.5 pounds)Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5 pounds) vs. Jerome rivera (125 pounds)Hu Yaozong (185.5 pounds) vs. Alen Amedovski (186 pounds)

UFC 264 will be held from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

